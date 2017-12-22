Menu
Be wary of 'sneak' break-ins at home

COOROY Police is urging residents living in Cooroy to be on alert for suspicious behaviour following an attempted break-in last weekend.

Sergeant Mal Scott made a public announcement on Facebook, warning the community of potential home burglary offences.

"Cooroy Police advise that residents living in the vicinity of Pinbarren Ct, Greenwood Grove Estate, Cooroy, be on alert for offenders at large late at night attempting to access dwellings whilst residents are home in what police term a 'sneak' type offence,” Sgt Scott said.

"Please lock doors and windows even when you are home and secure cars and valuables.

"Report any persons seen lurking around the streets or in park or bushland day or night.

"This information is provided due to an incident where offenders unknown have attempted to force open a rear sliding glass door overnight on December 16.”

Suspicious behaviour and information can be reported to Cooroy Police on 54425030 or Police Link on 131444.

Noosa News

