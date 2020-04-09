BEACH CARPARKS CLOSED: Noosa goes into Easter lockdown

Noosa Heads surf club carpark is closing along with Noosa Woods and the national park parking areas from midnight.

EASTER Good Friday will see Noosa Main Beach surf club carpark closed and all parking along Claude Batten Drive through Noosa Woods off limits.

This closures in the wake of coronavirus restrictions will take place at midnight tonight and be in force during the Easter period.

Noosa Council Chief Executive Officer Brett de Chastel said the beaches remain open for locals to exercise, but day-trippers should stay home.

"As Queensland Health has clearly stated, this Easter is not the time to drive up and meet friends and family at the beach. You'll be putting yourself and other people at risk from COVID-19, and risking a $1334 fine," Mr de Chastel said.

"We'll monitor other carparks and beaches over Easter, and should people congregate in those areas, we will close those carparks, and even beaches too, if required."

Mr de Chastel said the Sunshine Coast LDMG has also shut off carparks to all its beaches, in a consistent approach across the coast to combat COVID-19.

He said the decision by the Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) supports the State Government's efforts to restrict Easter travel to Noosa and the wider Sunshine Coast region.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is also closing the Noosa National Park carpark at Noosa Heads.

This comes as all Noosa North Shore beach travel has been stopped as well.

Council is working with the Hastings Street Association in relation to the latest closures.

"The association supports the decision by council to close select carparks over Easter to minimise the influx of visitors to the beach," Association President, Emma Hull, said.

"We want the beach to be used sensibly by locals for exercise, and for that to be able to continue. Once we get to the other side of the pandemic we'd love to have everyone come back and enjoy Noosa as per usual," she said.

Mr de Chastel said the carpark closures supported efforts by Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service and Queensland Police to ensure the community followed the social distancing rules.

"The Chief Medical Officer's Home Confinement Directive is tough, but it's in place to help stop COVID-19 spreading through our communities. There is no room for complacency.

"We encourage locals to go for a stroll, a run or a swim at the beach and grab a coffee or a takeaway, but then head straight home.

"Now is not the time to pack the kids in the car for a day at the beach. Tell family and friends to postpone any visits they've planned until the pandemic restrictions are lifted."

Fines of $1334 apply under the current rules, which Queensland Police Service will enforce. The carparks will reopen on Tuesday.

For more information about Noosa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/covid-19