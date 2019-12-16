Beach inspires artistic flourish in Peregian

ARTIST Lisa Taylor King – who is exhibiting her art as part of The Gallery Peregian Beach’s popular 2019/20 Summer Series – can’t imagine life without painting.

Her artworks, which have been recognised around Australia and internationally as well as being finalists and award-winners, are large format impressionist and abstract paintings and between 10-15 will be on display at the gallery from January 4-16.

Ms Taylor King, who lives in Brisbane’s West End, said this week she had been approached by the gallery about a year ago and was looking forward to spending time in the region throughout the showing.

Inspired by the places she’s been to, memories of travels, different colours and the various times of day, Ms Taylor King said the beach has always been a muse.

“I always really like being on the beach. There’s definitely something about being by the sea and being outdoors, and feeling connected to that is a really important part of recharging.”

She said her art is a passion she “couldn’t not do”.

“I love it when my work is appreciated – it’s that universal connection when the right person comes at the right time.

“When you see someone say, ‘I just love that,’ it’s such a good feeling. You know that they understand or they get it and it triggers the right emotions for them.”

Ms Taylor King said the theme of her Summer Series artwork was Aurum, which stands for ‘gold’.

“I’m quite obsessed with gold and that it has so much value.

“The whole concept of it is enormous – that it was created in a supernova as well as the veins of gold you get within the earth.

“The idea of it – that’s it’s larger than life – has so much depth for me.”

Ms Taylor King uses gold leaves in her works which are mixed medium with lots of acrylic, ink and pencil.

“I work the gold leaf in through the different layers which works with the concept of the veins of gold.”

During the past year, Ms Taylor King has been busy with two Saatchi exhibitions in Sydney, 10 commissions and a collection on show at DOMO, Bowen Hills.

She works on often two, sometimes many, pieces of art at once, finishing each one in its own time.

“I’ve got one piece which I started in 2015 and only finished it this year. I was focusing on two paintings in the last week. I think that stops you from overworking one piece.

“I need to definitely pause so I don’t take it too far.”

She knows when she has finished a piece when the frame goes on.

“It’s part of my process now and something about the line around the edges. I think that last 10% of a painting is really about patience.”

Also exhibiting as part of the Summer Series show will be artists Paul Harbour with Minjerribah from December 20-Jan 2 and Ben Lucas with Under Moving Skies from January 18-February 2.

Mr Harbour said he had used photographs from three decades ago taken around the northern beaches of Stradbroke Island – a “magical” long-time holiday destination.

“I’ve been going there for 30 years and I’ve just got a bank of photographs and I decided to throw it all onto canvas.

“It’s a mixture of the landscape and I’ve always been interested in the fibro surf shacks,” Mr Harbour said.

“It’s trying to create the feel you get when you’re standing there looking at that scene so it’s the shadows, the greenness and the sun.”

Mr Harbour said he hopes people enjoy looking at the beach scenes which could induce nostalgic memories.

“I’ve taken a fairly concentrated area of the north end of Stradbroke. Hopefully they’ll look at it and go, ‘I remember that year.’ It puts you in a time and place.”

The Gallery Peregian Manager Jenny Coleman said the three solo shows were being held at the gallery’s busiest time of year.

“We have a lot of local followers and we have Brisbane followers every year and repeat customers.

“Ben and Paul are both local arts and are local favourites and have proven really popular in the past. Both do the ocean scapes and it suits the time of year.

“We’ve had Lisa on our radar for a while so we’ve saved her up for summer to give her the best exposure.

“We love her work – it’s really beautiful.”