Rainbow Beach Australia Day long weekend
BEACH INVASION: Thousands line up for Straya Day weekend

Ashley Carter
25th Jan 2020 11:11 AM
THOUSANDS of campers have hit the beach keen to celebrate the long weekend at Rainbow Beach, so many that they're waiting hours to get across from Double Island Point.

By 10am 4WDs were lining the track across to Rainbow Beach, creating an hours-long wait for those wanting to get to the other side.

Teewah Beach might be the perfect place to spend the Australia Day weekend, but tide times at Noosa aren't ideal for 4WDers this weekend.

Witnesses say they will have to wait hours to get across to Rainbow Beach today as cars line the track to spend the day at the beach. Photo: Craig Warhurst
High tide today was between 8.40am and 9.12am, meaning the beach should be better by this afternoon.

The tides were predicted to be in excess of 2m until January 27.

This means many beaches might not be passable at that time.

Cars line the track to get across to Rainbow Beach from Double Island Point this morning. Photo: Craig Warhurst
The trouble spots are north of Double Island Point, heading to Rainbow Beach, and drivers have been urged to take caution on the sand.

Even on the Teewah side of the beach, drivers have been urged to wait until the tides subside to travel. People should also not drive on the dunes.

The Freshwater Track has reopened after it was closed due to a wildfire in the area.

Drivers are braving the high tides to get across to Rainbow Beach this morning. Photo: Craig Warhurst
