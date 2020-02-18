Beaches are world class surfing gold

The Noosa Festival of Surfing is being held at the latest world surfing reserve.

The Noosa Festival of Surfing is being held at the latest world surfing reserve.

AS a perfect lead in to the Noosa Festival of Surfing, this magic stretch of coast will be declared the 10th World Surfing Reserve on Friday.

A gala dedication ceremony is scheduled for Noosa National Park at 12 noon followed by a celebratory lunch for 100 dignitaries and surfing legends at the Noosa Festival of Surfing Beach Bar.

Among those sharing the stoke will be seven-times world surfing champion and chair of Surfing Australia Layne Beachley, CEO of Save The Waves/World Surfing Reserves Nik Strong-Cvetich, Noosa Mayor and founding member of keen surfer Mayor Tony Wellington, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien.

Also adding real colour to the day will be Noosa surfing pioneer Hayden Kenny as well as Noosa World Surfing Reserve ambassadors Josh Constable, Jordan Mercer and Dean Brady

This will be a proud day for Noosa World Surfing Reserve president Phil Jarratt who headed a five-year local campaign to ensure this classic 5km stretch of coast from Noosa River mouth to North Sunshine receives its due recognition.

Noosa’s reserve includes several of the best right hand point break waves in the world and will become only the third Australian surf destination to be awarded this honour after Manly Freshwater and Southern Gold Coast.

The World Surfing Reserves program, administered by the California-based Save The Waves Coalition, recognises not just world class surf breaks, but the strength of the local surfing community and the commitment of the surfing community to protect its surf ecosystem.

In voting Noosa into this elite club, it recognised the new reserve as a symbol of best practice in town and environmental planning over generations.

Noosa’s dedication comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s promised last week to develop protective legislation for the Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve.

“What I’ve been hearing from people is that they would like a bit more security around the reserve and my government is now going to actively look at legislating the surf reserve here in Queensland,” the Premier said.

It is believed that this extra protection would apply to Noosa as well.