Menu
Login
Mooloolaba Beach is one of several Coast beaches that have closed due to the storms.
Mooloolaba Beach is one of several Coast beaches that have closed due to the storms. John McCutcheon
News

Beaches close due to wild weather

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 2:23 PM

AS THE Sunshine Coast braces for a week of wet weather, several beaches have closed due to rough conditions.

The Coast is expected to receive up to 30mm of rain today, and 20mm tomorrow, as Tropical Cyclone Owen edges closer to the Queensland coast.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has warned the following beaches are closed until further notice:

- Alex Heads

- Buddina

- Bulcock Beach

- Coolum North

- Dicky Beach

- Discovery Beach

- Kings Beach

- Marcoola Beach

- Mooloolaba Beach

- Mooloolaba Spit

- Mudjimba Beach

- TwinWaters

Lifeguards are warning residents to stay off the beach and out of the water.

beach closures editors picks surf life saving queensland weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

    UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

    News Storm warning cancelled for cell heading toward Noosa region, rain still expected

    Noosa Mo Bros mighty moustache effort

    Noosa Mo Bros mighty moustache effort

    News Council boys get behind Movember

    Heavy rain on the way

    Heavy rain on the way

    News Rainfall to cool Noosa region

    Boardwalk gets its first award

    Boardwalk gets its first award

    News Revamped boardwalk already winning

    Local Partners