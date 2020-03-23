Beaches stay open, for now

NOOSA’S beaches will remain open for now despite tough restrictions across the country in the wake of COVID-19.

However, Queenland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned tougher restrictions will come including possible beach closures.

“It is not a laughing matter,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“There are people out there who think this is not going to happen to us. Wake up! It is.”

At the weekend, Sydney’s popular Bondi Beach was forced to close as beachgoers ignored strict 1.5 metre social distancing measures.

It’s unknown yet when or if similar closures will be seen here.

“Surf Life Saving Queensland is taking the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously and is concerned for all members and the community,” A SLSQ statement said.

All surf life saving clubs and services remain open.