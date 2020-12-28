Menu
Motorists face a lengthy delay as they wait to board the North Shore Ferry over to Teewah Beach. Picture: Bernie Stafford.
Community

Beachgoers spending public holiday in traffic madness

Matt Collins
28th Dec 2020 10:25 AM
Those hoping to see out the year with a beach escape on Noosa North Shore were in for a lengthy delay.

Four wheel drive traffic headed up the beach was banked up for kilometres on Monday morning.

A combination of heavy traffic congestion and broken down vehicles resulted in up to a two-hour wait just to board the North Shore Ferry.

Traffic was banked up from the Shell service station on the Noosa-Cooroy Rd roundabout and snaked all the way down Moorindil St to the entrance to the Ferry.

Forward thinking motorists took the opportunity to assess their vehicles and make any last minute adjustments.

Bold bid launches to create major new Coast destination

Roads blocked, buses delayed: Holiday traffic takes a toll

North Shore business owner Bernie Stafford was stuck in the middle of the line up just before 9am.

He assumed he had about a 45-minute wait and had given in to starting late on the Boxing Day public holiday.

“The longest (line up) I have seen was Australia Day about six years ago. It was around five kilometres of traffic,” he said.

“It took about three or four hours to clear.”

Clayton’s Towing picks up a broken down vehicle from Teewah Beach. Picture: Clayton’s Towing.
Clayton’s Towing were called over for a job on Teewah Beach after returning from another break down less than 24 hours earlier.

A spokeswoman said the traffic congestion to get to the vehicle made for a Christmas “headache” the business did not need.

A police vehicle was able to bypass the hundreds of vehicles and board the ferry in readiness to check all the holidaying motorists.

