109-UNIT BLOCK: Beach homes to make way for huge development

NEW LOOK: The Buddina Urban Village project is set to continue the transformation of a residential area.

BEACHSIDE homes appear set to make way for a massive residential and retail development set to further transform a once sleepy coastal community.

Plans have been lodged for a 109-unit, 7-storey apartment complex complete with ground floor shop, restaurant and office/healthcare tenancies in Buddina, metres from the revamped Kawana Shoppingworld.

The Buddina Urban Village proposal was lodged with Sunshine Coast Council on December 17 on behalf of Buderim developer Lorna Willis' WOW Group Buddina Pty Ltd.

The proposal is set to replace a number of homes on Lowanna Dr and Bermagui Cres, with nine lots in total to be transformed by the development.

The residential component includes multiple dwellings and short-term accommodation with serviced apartments.

Four tenancies totalling 284sq m for shops or food and drink outlets, as well as one 123sq m office or healthcare services space were also proposed.

The code-assessable proposal said the development would be delivered over three stages.

A public access connection with a minimum width of 10m is set to be included to connect Bermagui Cres and Lowanna Dr, to provide public access to the shops, Kawana Surf Club and beach.

A communal open space with pool, barbecue facilities and shelter and landscaping is also planned on the 5255sq m site.

The development will be three storeys high on the Bermagui Cres side, rising to seven storeys in other parts of the site.

Of the 109 units, 28 are proposed to be serviced apartments, while 81 will be multiple dwelling units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedrooms on offer for both, as well as dual key serviced apartments.

Buderim businesswoman Lorna Willis is the proponent behind the Buddina Urban Village project.

There are 145 carparking spaces proposed for the basement level and 21 at ground level.

The development is set to be staged with the first two stages including the seven-storey residential component as well as all retail and commercial spaces plus communal areas.

The third stage will be the lower, three-storey section.

The proposed Buddina Urban Village will be positioned next to $65 million The Hedge beachside apartment development which was completed last year.

