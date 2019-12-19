Beaker back in town making surfboards

Surfboard creator Ross Wilson is basking in nostalgia after coming full circle to where it all started for him.

Living again in Sunshine Beach, ‘Beaker’ has been bumping into mates from the 70s when he was a young man learning the craft.

Ross started glassing boards at the Kevin Platt Sunshine Beach factory in 1974 and became a master craftsman before giving it up in the 80s.

But after many decades away – changing careers to boat building, travelling the world and returning to boardshaping – Ross has finally come home.

“It’s a nostalgia trip,” says Ross, who has relocated to Sunshine Beach from Agnes Water.

“That was such a great time and Sunshine Beach was so cruisy. It was the best and I wish I could do that all again.”

Ross was 17 years old, and planning on doing bricklaying, when he was offered his first surfboard glassing job working for David ‘Harpo’ Hutchinson under the Kevin Platt label.

He started repairing dings, graduated to glassing and before long was learning every aspect of the craft.

He later worked for legendary boardmakers Chris Cornell and Bill Wallace before his original mentor Harpo offered for him to move into the old Sunshine Beach factory.

From 1979 Ross built boards under his own name from the very place he had begun his shaping career, living upstairs and working downstairs.

“You couldn’t get a better place; you would look out and see the surf and lock up the factory and go surfing and no-one thought anything of it because that’s what we did,” he said.

But even this idyllic life had its limits for Ross and he made the life-changing choice to try his hand at something new.

“I decided to give surfing a miss because I had had enough of it – I didn’t want to surf and make boards,” he says.

So he moved to North Queensland with his parents and began the next chapter as a boat builder, transitioning his skills to creating ski-racing boats from scratch.

For the next 15 years this was his life, working for wealthy championship-winning ski racers and travelling the world to attend events.

It was during one meet on the Gold Coast in 1996 that fate turned Ross back to surfing.

While visiting the surfing mecca, he hired a board, paddled out and thought: ‘How could I have given this a miss?’

“I loved it so much.”

The next day his boat crashed “and that was a sign to me”, he says.

Before long he was back to his original passion which has continued strong these past 23 years.

Now aged 61, Ross’ love of boards has not waned and he has no plans of putting away the tools.

With good mate Gypsy he will establish a factory in the Noosa area, producing bespoke surfboards “using older methods with a modern twist”.

The pair handcraft every aspect of the boards – including the fins – from start to finish.

They also tailor boards to suit their customers: height, weight, ability, and the waves they want to surf.

“The younger guys want to ride a surfboard that is old school but goes like today’s boards,” says Ross.

“I am back doing exactly what I wanted to do.”