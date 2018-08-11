'Beanstalk' Lucy heads for finals

GOOD WORK: Lucy Good and the kids at the beach.

GOOD WORK: Lucy Good and the kids at the beach. Sarah Jane Smith

LUCY Good of Noosa business Beanstalk Mums has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards in two categories: Making A Difference (business) and Women Changing The World.

The AusMumpreneur Awards celebrate and recognise Australian mums in business achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.

The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

Lucy discovered a unique position in the market as there was no other resource which inspires single mums while giving them the knowledge to navigate every stage of single motherhood.

Her business, Beanstalk, is an online sanctuary of light-hearted conversation, practical advice and targeted resources, designed to reach out and empower the lives of Australian single mothers and their children.

"Being selected as a finalist is so important to me as Beanstalk has been prevalent in changing the lives of so many single mothers and ultimately the lives of their children,” Lucy said.

"The benefits of which are endless and could affect a number of generations.

"I would love to see this awarded and to be able to grow further and help even more people.”

Business is not always easy.

Lucy launched Beanstalk working part-time, contracting, Uber driving and aspiring to be the best single mum she could be.

But it has also seen great success including the huge growth of its social media platforms which currently sit at more than 60,000 and opportunities to share her mission on national TV and radio including ABC, Sunrise and The Today Show.

It can be challenging to run a successful business while raising a family and Lucy gives this advice for others thinking about starting their own enterprise.

"Whatever your situation or you status you can do this,” she said.

"It takes hard work, perseverance and a level of sacrifice from your family but remember that your kids will watch, learn and will ultimately aspire and achieve wonderful things in their own lives.”

More details about the awards at can be found at ausmumpreneur.com.

The winners of the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced at a glamorous Awards dinner at White Night Receptions in Melbourne on August 31.