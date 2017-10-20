Bearing up for Queen's baton relay

FOR 35 proud Noosa achievers and community inspirations, carrying the weight of the Commonwealth Games symbolic journey in their hand should be one of their life highlights.

Among those selected to carry the Queen's Baton through Noosa are swimming champion Jana Clancy and veteran surf lifesaver Ross Fisher.

They and their baton relay team-mates will be cheered on by crowds of well-wishers when the baton arrives on Monday, March 26 as as part of the 100-day countdown to the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Jana Clancy, who holds 35 world records for Down syndrome swimming, said: "I'm proud to be able to carry the baton.

"I just found out last night, it feels amazing, and it will be a big moment. I'm happy for my family that I can do this.”

Ms Clancy was also born with epilepsy and has had to deal with major foot deformities.

She has defied doctors' predictions and lived through three major open-heart surgeries. Despite her disabilities, she has represented Australia on five occasions, swimming at the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships where she won eight gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Noosa Heads president and lifesaving masters competitor Ross Fisher said: "For me this is all about representing the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club and the history of the club in our community.

"Next year Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club is 90 years old. How fitting that we celebrate our 90th birthday as we are part of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.”

Noosa Queen's Baton Relay Working Group chair Councillor Joe Jurisevic praised the community for nominating so many inspirational locals.

"Baton bearers represent our diverse community and we are proud of all of the great people who contribute so much to our local community in Noosa,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"I encourage everyone to come out and join in the celebrations and cheer on your local batonbearers,” he said.

Noosa's batonbearers: Ron Boyle, Lisa Campbell, Jana Clancy, Zak Crozier, Tiffany Di Ianni, Neville Duus, Andrew Fermo, Ross Fisher, Tony Frost, Sonny Granger, Bella Gray, Matthew Horder, Ian Jobling, Brad Kahlefeldt, Allie Langford, Peter Lewis, Vanessa Mecanovic, Jordan Mercer, Cohen Meuleman, Abbey Morcom, Shane O'Dell, Electra Outram, Yvonne Pattinson, John Pearson, Warick Redwood, Greg Rogers, Alfie Shacklock, Moira-Anne Shewan-Knowles, Emma Snowsill, Clinton Stanley, Susan Stanley, Geoff Wade, Joanna Waites, Rachael Witton, Harrison Wright.