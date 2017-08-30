25°
News

Beating cancer with golden daffodils

Hazel Johnson, Victoria Dawson and Pamela Abell lit up the room in yellow for Arcare's Daffodil Day morning tea on Friday.
Hazel Johnson, Victoria Dawson and Pamela Abell lit up the room in yellow for Arcare's Daffodil Day morning tea on Friday. Amber Macpherson

ONE in two Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

It's this alarming statistic that turned Noosa yellow on Friday for the Cancer Council's Daffodil Day, including Peregian Springs Arcare.

"The sooner we can find a cure for it, the better,” resident Hazel Johnson said.

"It's wonderful that there's days like Daffodil Day, but I think people support it because they're frightened of it (cancer).”

Victoria Dawson, from Cancer Council, gave an uplifting speech about surviving cancer, and how her organisation provides support to "the warriors that have fought the fight of their life”.

Topics:  arcare cancer council daffodil day fundraise noosa peregian springs

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Coast's newest tapas bar in street rejuvenation

Coast's newest tapas bar in street rejuvenation

Phippsy opens new tapas bar in Noosa Junction

Elanda ready to upgrade

ELANDA MAGIC: Elanda Point is a magnet for nature lovers.

Campsite to receive a makeover

Community helps catch alleged thief behind break-ins

18-year-old man Daniel Robert Marick charged with 37 offences

Skilled kids to shine at Noosa Show

Isla and her dog dressed as grapes won first place in the dog show competition.

Meet some of the talented kids competing in the Noosa Show

Local Partners