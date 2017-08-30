Beating cancer with golden daffodils

Hazel Johnson, Victoria Dawson and Pamela Abell lit up the room in yellow for Arcare's Daffodil Day morning tea on Friday.

ONE in two Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

It's this alarming statistic that turned Noosa yellow on Friday for the Cancer Council's Daffodil Day, including Peregian Springs Arcare.

"The sooner we can find a cure for it, the better,” resident Hazel Johnson said.

"It's wonderful that there's days like Daffodil Day, but I think people support it because they're frightened of it (cancer).”

Victoria Dawson, from Cancer Council, gave an uplifting speech about surviving cancer, and how her organisation provides support to "the warriors that have fought the fight of their life”.