Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Beattie’s vision puts state in top spot

by JACK MCKAY
8th May 2020 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PETER Beattie says the Smart State agenda pursued by his Government has helped put Queensland in the "best possible box seat" to lead the world in finding a vaccine for coronavirus.

The former Queensland premier conceded the agenda was "vilified" at the time, but insisted governments needed to develop long term strategies for the future.

"Too often we think about the next election or the next few weeks," Mr Beattie said.

"We don't think about what will happen ten years down the road.

"(Smart State has) now put Queensland in the best possible box seat to lead the world in finding a vaccine for the coronavirus."

Former premier Peter Beattie with a “Smart State” number plate.
Former premier Peter Beattie with a “Smart State” number plate.

Mr Beattie described Smart State as a "game changer", saying it worked to involve the "best brains we have in the world" to reach their full potential.

"While tourism is really important, mining is really important and agriculture is really important, we have to use science to keep value adding - particularly agriculture and mining," he said.

"This most important thing we've got is brain power.

"You can commercial brain power and you can use that to develop jobs and opportunity."

Mr Beattie said governments needed to keep investing in innovation, arguing that the commitment should be bipartisan.

"What this coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated is that investing in innovation is more important than ever before," he said.

"The down side for it in politics is that you don't see the results of it until years later.

"We've got to rise above the self-interest of politics."

Originally published as Beattie's vision puts state in top spot

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks peter beattie queensland vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        premium_icon Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        News Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the latest injection of aged care funds will ensure providers can continue to offer reinforced levels of care and...

        Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

        premium_icon Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

        News Huge task as houseboat sinks in Noosa river

        INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        News Janine Allis on business success, reality television and her ‘ridiculous’...

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat