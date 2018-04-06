Beautifully renovated home filled with character and charm

THIS captivating two-storey home represents peace and tranquillity living at its finest.

Situated within Old Tewantin, this sensitively renovated home and complete transformation of the exterior areas retains its charm with feature pitched ceilings, natural timber flooring and a real homely feel new houses of today cannot replicate.

Downstairs features a spacious bedroom with a built-in robe, modern granite kitchen, casual meals zone, family living room, laundry and powder room.

Upstairs is configured with two bedrooms including the master, a modernised central bathroom, as well as toilet and storage.

The exterior living zones are impressive and practical for Noosa living.

Polished concrete is a real feature of the undercover outdoor entertaining area featuring totally re-landscaped gardens with established plants and extensive work shown around retaining walls and garden beds.

The back garden has its own feel of a tropical oasis, with a custom in-ground pool complemented by timber decking and a spacious lawn area with space for the kids or family pet.

Split-system heating and cooling systems throughout, security lights and intercom system, plus a double garage with custom metal shelving completes this impressive and ready to move into home.

With public transport at your fingertips and just a short stroll to Noosa River and the main business centre of Tewantin where you'll find, shops, cafes, Noosa Marina, schools and parklands.

TEWANTIN

83 Moorindil Street

3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Captivating two-storey home with pitched ceilings, timber flooring. Split system heating and cooling, security lights and intercom system

Price: $795,000

Agent: Nathan Howie and Will Hanton at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0414 424 333 and 0421 653 007

Inspection: Saturday 10-10.30am