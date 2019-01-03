Beauty of the sea inspires Noosa artist

ON DISPLAY: The entrance to the cave, a painting by David Parker.

ON DISPLAY: The entrance to the cave, a painting by David Parker. contributed

INSPIRED by memories of living in Noosa and exploring in the Noosa National Park, artist David Parker has collated By the Waterside which opens at Wan'din'in arts space Eumundi next Friday at 5.30pm.

"I was very fortunate with the time I lived in Little Cove to have the freedom and the desire to experience the natural beauty of Noosa,” Mr Parker said.

"The Park is, as I have found in later years, a rare place of unusual rock formations, pristine coves and hidden places which can make you feel like you are in the dawn of creation, when everything was perfect.

"The park also has her moods, as when the threat of cyclones come and huge swells boom in the bays, and the world renowned surf breaks come alive.

"I was lucky enough to have my share of the offerings of the sea, yet the sea can be an uncompromising mistress, and break you on her shores or sink you deep into her depths, where you rise gasping and grasping for breath and life.

"The sea is both beautiful and forbidding, and is forever a part of me.”

It is the memories of those earlier years spent immersed in the nature of the sea and the coves of Noosa that are the inspiration for the paintings in this exhibition.

The exhibition runs from Friday, January 11 until Saturday, February 9.

Wan'din'in arts space is behind Discover Eumundi Heritage and Visitor

Centre, 73 Memorial Dr, Eumundi.