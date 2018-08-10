Beauty salon slammed for OCD ad

Salon response: “I’ll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed”.

A BEAUTY salon was slammed on social media after it advertised for a receptionist with OCD.

A jobs site posting said the ideal candidate for Saks Hair and Beauty Warrington, Cheshire, would be "extremely well organised (OCD)".

The remark didn't go down too well, with people slamming the salon for making light of a serious mental illness.

Eagle-eyed job-hunter Suzanne Hancock said: "Hey Saks …. I think you need to get your HR department to check over your recruitment ads as this is not OK.

"OCD is not about being organised…."

She then added a link to the NHS definition of the disorder, which is thought to affect up to 1.2m Brits including celebrities David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Another person said the comment was "really poor" and explained that OCD can be extremely crippling.

The salon later replied: "I'll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed."