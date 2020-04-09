Bec Judd has lived in her newly renovated mansion for nearly seven months, but only recently discovered the item left behind.

Bec Judd has lived in her newly renovated mansion for nearly seven months, but only recently discovered the item left behind.

AFL WAG and radio host Bec Judd finally moved into her luxurious Melbourne mansion late last year following months of renovations.

The Judd family have lived in the stunning $7.3 million home since October, with Bec regularly posting photos of the finished product on Instagram.

But it was only recently Bec, 37, found a … souvenir, if you will, that tradies had left behind while they worked on the home.

"It was kind of at the back of the bathroom under the vanity," Judd said on KIIS FM's 3pm Pick-Up show, which she hosts.

"We just renovated our house and we obviously had tradies building the house and the tradies, how nice is this, brought their own toilet bowl scrubber brush with them. And they left it there."

Bec in her pool. Picture: Instagram

If it weren't for Bec's $1700 Miele robot vacuum called 'Kevin' she probably would have never found it.

"I only saw it when Kevin nudged it and tried to clean around it. And just like that, voila, we have a toilet brush," she joked.

Bec bought the Spanish Colonial mansion with her husband of nine years, AFL star Chris Judd, in early 2019.

Chris and Bec Judd. Pic: Instagram

The couple are parents to eight-year-old son Oscar, five-year-old daughter Billie, and three-year-old twin boys, Tom and Darcy.

Originally published as Bec Judd reveals gross item left by tradies