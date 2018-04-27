THE responses Coolum woman Nicolette Stewart received after posting online seeking work have her questioning whether or not she will take the step again.

They have also highlighted the difference a few words in an advertisement can make.

Responses started rolling in when she posted to a Facebook community forum on Friday night saying she would "do anything" for $300 for a day of work.

Miss Stewart, 30, said she and her partner had been seeking work online since losing their jobs about a week ago.

She said she posted three different ads on popular Facebook community forums during that time for no response.

They listed specific tasks like rubbish removal and deliveries.

Nicolette Stewart's post to the Sunshine Coast Community Board Facebook page. Contributed

Responses came after Friday night's less specific post.

"The mind boggles!!!!!!" Colin Mullens wrote.

"Now thats (sic) a bit dangerous!" Phillip Ward wrote.

She said about a third of the private messages she received were "not appropriate".

"Just because a girl is asking for work doesn't mean it's sexual," Miss Stewart said.

There were some apparently more appropriate offers sent privately which Miss Stewart said she might take up.

Debate in the comments section focused on $300 being too much to expect for a day of work and accusations of tax evasion because she was seeking cash payment.

Miss Stewart commented back to a lot of the suggestions for a while but eventually took a step back from it.

"Sometimes you just have to give it a go.

"It's really sad when you are just trying to do the right thing."

There were also messages of support.

"A girl can't win," Rebecca Burgess wrote.

"If she wasn't looking for work she would be called a bludger.

"If someone out there is happy to pay her 300 for a days work then what business is it of yours."

Miss Stewart was disappointed by the difference in reaction she had noticed between her post and when she had previously seen men post similar ads expressing they were willing to do anything.

She said she hadn't seen the sexual connotations in those cases.

"I didn't want to beg or post some sob story.

"I don't know if I'd post again."