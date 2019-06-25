Beck is back for local show

SAHARA Beck will be returning home to Noosa and taking to the stage at The J for an all-ages gig on Wednesday, July 24 as part of NOOSA alive! 2019.

After taking off with her soaring single Here We Go Again, Sahara is set to shine even brighter with her new red-hot release, I Haven't Done A Thing Today.

She will be supported by delicate songstress Angharad Drake.

Both artists were recently nominated for the highly prestigious Carol Lloyd award, an honour shared by the highest calibre of musicians and no doubt it was Sahara's most recent single which saw her take out the final presentation for the award.

Since the release of Here We Go Again, she's starred at the Bigsound Festival and been busy touring, most recently with Kim Churchill.

The song also scored big love from Triple J and community radio nationwide, as well as coveted spots on Spotify and Apple's new music playlists.

"I spent two years throwing my heart and soul into these songs and my instinct was that Tony could help me take these songs to a place I'd only been dreaming of,” Beck says about her studio buddy.

"I like how much he pushed me every day, more than anyone had before, and he got me to sing in ways I didn't know I could.”

Tickets are $26.50. To secure your seat, visit www.noosaalive.com.au.