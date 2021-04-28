David Beckham's massive earnings have been revealed.

The famous footballer's branding business, Seven Global, raked in $31.1 million in sales in the last 12 months, The Mirror reports.

That means the business made $85,307 per day through the sales of Beckham branded clothes, fragrances, shoes and clothes.

Seven Global is a joint venture that was created in 2015 between Global Brands Group and David Beckham. According to its website, it drives the continued development of all consumer product categories around David Beckham.

David Beckham in an Armani underwear advertisement.

Beckham, his wife Victoria and their three youngest children have recently returned to the UK after four months in Miami.

The family are now living in their Cotswolds mansion which is estimated to be worth almost $20 million after a series of recent improvements.

The Beckhams added a football pitch and a spectator stand, a lake, an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna and plunge pool, and a wine cellar, Hello magazine reports.

The family’s UK mansion has had a series of improvements.

A source close to the family told The Sun: "The whole family loved their time in the US but the UK has always been home for them.

"They are back in the UK and focusing on various aspects of their business ventures between the Cotswolds and London.

"They had to isolate when they got back but now they are settled again and the children are preparing to go back to school next week.

"Brooklyn moved to Miami last year to be with his fiancee Nicola Peltz so he has stayed out there.

"Victoria feels sad to be away from him but he's grown up now and living his own life.

"They're hoping it won't be too long before he can make a visit back home again."

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee.



Originally published as Beckham's massive earnings revealed

The Beckhams returned to their Cotswolds pad after four months in Miami.