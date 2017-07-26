Beckmans-Cooroy Noosa roads intersection 11th worst in state

Tewantin's Beckmans Road and Cooroy Noosa Road intersection has been revealed as one of the state's most dangerous roads.

THE intersection of Beckmans Rd and Cooroy-Noosa Rd has been labelled number 11 in the top 20 worst road junctions in the state.

Between January 2014 and December 2016, it has been the location of six serious crashes and six serious casualties, according to data released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

But there's no immediate action on the horizon to do anything about it.

TMR itself says planning for "progressive upgrades” will be complete by the year's end, but then faces the political challenge of the works being funded.

The plans include upgrading the intersection.

AND "congestion and safety issues at key intersections will be prioritised”, a TMR spokesperson said.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington said the council was sticking to an agreement struck with the state in 2000, where TMR would upgrade the road, the council having long fulfilled its end of the bargain.

"Since 2000, Beckmans Rd traffic has increased considerably and the intersection at the northern end of the road, where it meets Cooroy-Noosa Rd, has become a notorious accident blackspot,” Cr Wellington said.

"We'll continue to push this issue with the state until the work is complete.”

An RACQ spokesperson said although TMR had funding for transport planning around the section of road, nothing had been allocated.

"There are two likely upgrade options here,” the spokesperson said.

"One is to signalise the intersection or to put in a roundabout.

"However, these are both very busy roads so a roundabout would be the least preferred option.”

Noosa's state MP Glen Elmes said he had been "agitating for this with anyone who'll listen”.

Both Cr Wellington and Mr Elmes understand the project will be in three stages - the first being the Eumundi-Noosa Rd roundabout and at Noosaville State School, the second at Cooroy-Noosa Rd intersection, and the third being a longer-term plan for Beckmans Rd duplication along the much-vaunted Tewantin Bypass.

"But the only way it will be done will be by a political decision to make it a priority,” Mr Elmes said.

"If left with TMR, we will be sitting on clouds playing harps before it happens,” he added.