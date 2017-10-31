Beckmans petition draws rival attacks

AFTER years of going nowhere, a community campaign aimed at duplicating Noosa's infamous Beckmans Rd is underway.

An online petition has been launched by the LNP Member for Noosa Glen Elmes calling the community to pressure some urgent action.

"As a community, we must demonstrate loud and clear to the government and the opposition and anyone else who cares to listen, that this project has overwhelming support and action must be taken as a matter of urgency,” Mr Elmes said.

"In my view, a lack of action is bordering on negligence when you consider Minister Bailey's own department named the Beckmans/Cooroy-Noosa Rd intersection the fourth most dangerous in Queensland.

"Something must be done and it must be done now. Back in 2015, 34% of those who participated in 'Noosa's Biggest Community Survey' marked the Beckmans Rd/Tewantin Bypass project as 'very urgent'.”

Mr Elmes said he was confident this project had even more local support. The petition can be signed on http://www.jointhefight.com .au/beckmansroad, or call into his Noosa Civic office for a printed version or call on 5319 3100 to have one sent. Mr Elmes said in July this year the minister confirmed that his department was still undertaking planning studies.

"This is bureaucratic nonsense and completely unacceptable. Labor took $63 million from this region's road infrastructure funding this financial year alone.”

Greens candidate Phillip Jenkins and Labor rival Mark Denham both said Mr Elmes had more than 10 years to deliver the upgrade as the elected member. Mr Phillips said part of this time in office was served as a minister.

"A petition is just an information gathering exercise of who's got issues,” Mr Phillips said.

"I just find it cynical that when he's had an opportunity to do something about it, he has done nothing. "

Labor candidate Mark Denham said the current Labor Government allocated more than $400,000 towards planning the upgrade. He said the upgrade would be subject to competing priorities across the state made more difficult as a result of the previous LNP Government's slashing more than $600million from transport funding during their term.

Peter Gardiner