Beckmans Rd to stay gridlocked

BECKMANS Rd upgrade funding has again missed out in this year's state budget.

The busy road, connecting Cooroy Noosa Rd and Eumundi Noosa Rd, is a major feeder for two schools as well as a means of bypassing Tewantin for through traffic emanating from the west, including Cooroy and highway traffic.

Traffic delays on its length during the morning peak can see congestion along its length, with a journey along its length taking up to 20 minutes on some occasions.

But there might be another opportunity in six months, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said.

"The design concept is not finished,” she said.

"They can't do a submission without accurate costings - and they can't cost them without conception plans.”

The plans involve two-laning roundabouts on Beckmans length as well as safe pedestrian access around an upgrade at Eumundi Noosa Rd, as well as a new roundabout at Cooroy Noosa Rd, and have to be worked between council and Main Roads.

The design has to be consistent however, as upgrading one intersection will only exacerbate conditions at the next one.

"We had hoped it would have been complete by budget time,” Ms Bolton said.

"But until council and TMR finish the designs, we can't move forward.”

That said, if the designs could be completed and costed within the next six months, there was an opportunity to tap into "other North Coast construction” in the budget papers in July, Ms Bolton said.

"There's funding of $120 million in there,” she said.

"If we're ready mid-year we can have a crack.”

Ms Bolton emphasised the Beckmans Rd upgrade was an entirely different project to the much-vaunted Beckmans Rd bypass, which is not due until 2032.