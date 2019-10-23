Beckmans upgrade news imminent

NOOSA MP Sandy Bolton hopes two special Christmas presents for shire motorists might be imminent.

They can both be delivered by the Transport and Main Roads Department — and would both be the first steps in resolving two of the shire’s major road issues.

“Having met with TMR this week in Brisbane, I have sought a start date for pre-construction and pre-works early next year on two major projects within our electorate: Beckmans Road and Six Mile Creek Bridge #7,” Ms Bolton said.

“Now that Noosa Council and TMR have agreed on the final design and positioning of Stage 1 of the Cooroy Noosa Rd-Beckmans intersection, it is time to get those works done in readiness.”

With only one sitting of parliament left this year, Ms Bolton has requested the early Christmas gifts for residents through confirmation of this prior to that sitting — and the earlier the better.

“It has been a long journey of frustration during the drafting phase including peer reviews of the design to ensure it will accommodate the needs of the future” she said.

“After two years of meetings, letters, phone calls, and site visits, we are ready to see those surveyors on site, and services relocated to accommodate that roundabout.”

Ms Bolton said at 7am on Friday she would be onsite at the Six Mile Bridge#7 to update residents on her meeting outcomes regarding this stretch. Anyone wishing to join in, please park at Pomona Cemetery for safety.

“This bridge is dangerous, and the safety of our constituents is paramount,” she said.

“As I have said to TMR, and the Minister, the mitigation works they have undertaken to make it safer has not done its job.

“Regardless of the reason, and which side of the House took this priority off QTRIP years ago, we need this back where it belongs, and I am seeking a pre works commitment to get it back there.”

It has been a difficult, if not impossible over the years, to achieve, Ms Bolton said.

“As I have said before, I never give up,” she said.

“Both have taken a lot of work as well patience which is not my strong suit in these matters, however the department and Minister Bailey understand our frustration, and I have no doubt we shall have an announcement shortly.”