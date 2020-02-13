Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Punch Generic
Punch Generic
Crime

Bed frame dispute led to violent attack

by Lea Emery
13th Feb 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISPUTE over a bed frame ended with a Gold Coast man knocking his friend's father unconscious and punching a second man in the head, a court was told.

Jeremy Michael Harley Moss, 24, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told Moss and a friend had fallen out over furniture, including a bed frame, left in Moss' home.

Moss was told to leave the bed frame at the front of his friend's father's Upper Coomera home.

Moss faced Southport District Court on Wednesday. Picture: Scott Fletcher
Moss faced Southport District Court on Wednesday. Picture: Scott Fletcher

When Moss, who now lives in Helensvale, was leaving the furniture on November 24, 2017 the friend's father, 51, and another man emerged from the house.

There was a struggle over a pole which was part of the bed frame and Moss pushed the pole into his friend's father's stomach and then hit him in the jaw knocking him unconscious.

The second man tried to intervene and Moss punched him which caused him to lose a tooth.

Judge David Kent sentenced Moss to 12 months prison with immediate release on parole.

"I can understand you wanting to unload the furniture," he said. "I am sure if you had your time again you would not have done it in that way."

Judge Kent said he took into account that Moss had a good work history.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Obvious’ missing piece from local tourism offerings

        premium_icon ‘Obvious’ missing piece from local tourism offerings

        Council News Noosa’s mayor is hoping to foster indigenous tourism relations strengthening Kabi Kabi connections Noosa and the Cherbourg region.

        Mayoral candidate fishing for oyster funding answers

        premium_icon Mayoral candidate fishing for oyster funding answers

        News Noosa mayoral candidate looking into Noosa’s Bring Back the Fish project.

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Weather More than 200mm of rain recorded in one Coast area

        Road closed: Noosa cops a stormy bucketing

        Road closed: Noosa cops a stormy bucketing

        News Noosa hit by intense storm rain