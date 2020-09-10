Menu
A Beenleigh meat works has moved to take up a slice of the workforce stood down from the embattled JBS Australia abattoir at Dinmore.
Business

Beenleigh abattoir offers jobs to Ipswich workers

by Judith Kerr
10th Sep 2020 3:25 PM
TEYS SLAMS JOBSEEKER

ABATTOIR STAFF TOLD TO RECYCLE GLOVES

Teys Australia announced a shortage of prospective workers on Tuesday, blaming the federal government's JobSeeker program for harbouring dole bludgers.

Those claims were made the day before JBS announced it would scale back operations at Dinmore for "the foreseeable future".

JBS, which is the country's largest meat processing facility, said COVID issues had tanked the beef price and livestock supply.

This morning the Logan-based abattoir encouraged the 600 staff stood down from the Ipswich plant to apply for positions at the Beenleigh meat works.

JBS at Dinmore moved to stand down the staff a week after reopening for business on Monday.

It has been operating two shifts a day, three days a week, for six weeks after it closed for a fortnight in August.

Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union official Jimmy Cottrell-Dormer warned Ipswich staff that Teys Cargill had a reputation of being tough to work for.

"There's a lot of insecure work via third party labour hire arrangements at their plants and the rates of pay on offer are significantly lower than the industry standard, particularly in skilled roles," he said.

"I wouldn't think that Teys would be the preferred choice for Dinmore workers who've been stood down."

Originally published as Beenleigh abattoir offers jobs to Ipswich workers

