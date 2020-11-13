Menu
Mr Perfect runs free BBQs for men suffering from social isolation.
Health

Beers, snags ‘perfect’ dose of medicine for blokes

13th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
A family doctor only gave Terry Cornick two options: medication or a leaflet.

Instead, Mr Cornick decided to write.

“Writing was my therapy, so I started writing a book, then a blog,” he said.

Mr Cornick’s writing venture eventually morphed into grassroots charity Mr Perfect, which creates communities and connections by bringing men together at BBQs in local parks across Australia to reduce isolation and encourage better mental health.

The idea came about when Mr Cornick shared some of his mental challenges with his mates in the pub and they mentioned that they had their own issues.

The first official Mr Perfect meet up was in January 2016 in Sydney and since then it has spread across Australia as a way for men to meet and chat.

“I read a Beyond Blue report about men’s connectedness and how as post 30-year-olds we generally lose touch with friends and isolation can develop,” he said.

Now Mr Cornick is looking for BBQ hosts around the Sunshine Coast.

For more information visit mrperfect.org.au.

