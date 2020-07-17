Menu
Stephen and Andy Brown are selling their impressive Verrierdale property for offers over $2 million. Photo: Louise Roche
Property

Before and after: ‘Hinterland heaven’ hits the market

Ashley Carter
17th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
Interest is already pouring in for an impressive renovated 4ha Verrierdale property labelled as a "hinterland heaven".

Owners Stephen and Andy Brown only listed the Pryor Rd home for sale three days ago, and it's already received hundreds of inquiries.

Mr Brown, director and principal at of boutique Noosa real estate firm Brown & Co, said he'd never seen as much interest in a property than in the past few days.

The Browns have spent about $500,000 renovating the Pryor Rd home. Photo: Louise Roche
He said they had a "full list" of virtual and in-person inspections next week from potential buyers from the Coast, interstate and as far as the UK and Singapore.

According to RP data, the couple bought the property in September 2017 for $880,000.

The home has undergone an extensive renovation since it was purchased in 2017.
In the space of just four months they completely overhauled the '80s yellow-rendered farmhouse into an all-white, earthy and modern oasis with the help of local builder Robbie Van Wyk and Instagram-worthy styling from Mrs Brown.

Mr Brown said the entire renovation cost them about $500,000.

The couple are now asking for offers above $2 million.

The home boasts Moroccan, Greek Island, Mexican and Mediterranean undertones and decor. Photo: Louise Roche
The five-bedroom, six-car home is complete with rainforest canopies, abundant waterways and streams, stunning views and is only a 10-minute drive to Peregian Beach or 20 minutes to Noosa Main Beach.

Mr Brown said while the couple and their two children had loved living the hinterland lifestyle, it was time to move on to a home closer to the coast.

The family are hoping to relocate closer to the coast. Photo: Louise Roche
"It's been fantastic, we've loved it," he said.

For more information, view the property listing here.

Mr Brown said the pool area was one of his favourite things about the renovation. Photo: Louise Roche
