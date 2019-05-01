Menu
Bega peanut butter. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Bega beats Kraft in peanut butter battle

by Karen Sweeney
1st May 2019 12:04 PM

Australian brand Bega has won the right to use the trademark yellow peanut butter jars, ending a long-running battle with American food giant Kraft.

The Federal Court ruled on Wednesday Bega owns and has exclusive rights to use the yellow lid, and red and blue peanut labels that most Australian associate with the nut spread.

The fight over product image and copyright ownership was sparked by a tricky series of takeovers that saw Kraft bought by international giant Heinz and the Australian products, including peanut butter, moved under the Mondelez umbrella, which was later bought by Bega.

