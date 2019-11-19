Behind every haircut there’s a story for this popular hairdresser

WINNER: Lee McDermott from Split EndZ Hair and Beauty Salon has won the tittle of Noosa's Best Hairdresser as voted by the people. Photo: Travis Macfarlane

LEE McDermott can now claim bragging rights as Noosa's best hairdresser.

Last week we put out a call to find Noosa's favourite master of hair and were flooded with nominations.

In the end it was Ms McDermott from Split Endz Hair and Beauty Salon in Noosaville who took home the most votes.

Ms McDermott has been a hairdresser for 21 years and said she loves everything about hair.

"I've always loved everything there was to do with hair," she said.

"I trained in Tasmania and moved to Noosa in 1998 and have been here ever since."

Even at school Ms McDermott said she would go to her local salon and help sweep the floors or wash hair.

One of her favourite parts of the job is the joy she brings to her clients.

"I love to make people feel good about themselves."

"I like to get to know the client and understand their lifestyles and for them to walk out the door with a smile on their face."

As a hairdresser, Ms McDermott said you come to know a client and learn a great deal about their lives.

"You really get to see behind the scenes of a head of hair and a face, there is always a story."

"You do learn a lot about a person and their ups and downs."

"I've built up a client family over the years too and they have followed me all around Noosa."

"I've had a mother bring their daughters in and then the daughters go through school and get married and now are brining their own children in."

In her 21 years of hairdressing, Ms McDermott said she has enjoyed watching trends come and go.

"Trends are great, I find they often do full circle," she said.

"You have to keep up with it and keep up with the training. It keeps you inspired in the industry."

Ms McDermott said her speciality is foils and balayage and said they were particularly on trend at the moment as people opt for a "sun-kissed" look

"A lot of people are still loving balayage and blondes."

"I'm also doing a lot of micro foils."

While so many industries have changed over the years thanks to technology, Ms McDermott said hairdressing has remained relatively the same.

"Now instead of appointment book and clients cards, we've moved to digital bookings and social media."

The passionate hairdresser said she was happy she chose this career path and looked forward to many more years cutting hair.

"The love that I have for my clients and my job, I'm very blessed."

"I'm here for the long run."