Bell rings in school for 2019

FLASHBACK: Tewantin State School Year 6 students Pippi Boreham, Emerson Copping, Nico Stana and Neve Macaulay recreate a photo taken on their first day of Prep in 2013. Caitlin Zerafa

THE school routine is back in full swing after students returned to the classroom this week.

Some students began their first day of Prep or high school, while others marked a milestone of friendship.

Tewantin State School Year 6 students Pippi Boreham, Emerson Copping, Nico Stana and Neve Macaulay began their schooling journey in 2013 and six years later were excited to begin their final primary year.

"We were all in the same Prep class,” Neve said. "We are all still friends.”

Neve and Emerson are now school leaders and all four students said they were looking forward to the year ahead.

Meanwhile, in the same Prep classroom these students once sat, a new wave of classmates were eager to learn.

Deputy principal Rick Cass said Tuesday was a smooth start to another school year.

"There were a few tears but most of them were from the parents,” he said.

At Good Shepherd Lutheran College, the Jones family welcomed little brother Freddie, 4, to his first day of Prep yesterday.

"I'm excited to play,” he said.

Twins Sam and Max, 11, along with brother Will, 9, love surfing and playing footy and said they were all good friends.

This year will begin the State Government's $80million overhaul of the Year 12 assessment scheme.

The Overall Position (OP) rank and subsequent Queensland Core Skills Test will retire after this year as the Australian Tertiary Entrance Rank (ATAR) is rolled out for this year's Year 11s.

This will streamline graduating Queensland students with the rest of Australia.