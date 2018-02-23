Bendigo backing for a Noosa star student

The Noosa District High 2018 scholarship winner Kiah Jardine pictured with John Hague from Bendigo Bank and principal Chris Roff.

FORMER Noosa District State High School student Kiah Jardine was always going to pursue her dream of studying a Bachelor of Science.

Now she will has left Noosa with a scholarship, thanks to Bendigo Bank.

Kiah was the stand-out applicant for the annual scholarship provided by the community bank branches and can't wait to start her dream of tertiary study at the University of Queensland.

Her passion is science, but her love is for physics - astrophysics, to be precise.

It will serve Kiah well in her quest for a career within a new space research facility to be built in Australia.

The Community Bank Scholarship will support Kiah with study-related costs for the next two

years at $5000 a year, and she says she can't wait to get started.

"It's going to a great adventure and I'm so excited. I'm very thankful to Bendigo Bank,” she said

"I'm passionate about what lies ahead, a lot of hard work and look forward to seeing where all this will take me,” Kiah beamed.

Tewantin branch manager John Hague said providing support to Kiah helped build a stronger community.

"The idea behind the scholarship is to assist one regional or rural student per year from Noosa District High School,” he said.

Noosa District State High School principal Chris Roff said: "This is the sixth year this scholarship has been awarded and it attracts our finest students each year.

"This will be such a great start for Kiah and we're proud to have had her as a student at Noosa District State High School.”