Bendigo banking on staying local in Noosa

WHILE other banks continue to close down their branches in regional Australia, Pomona has celebrated its own bank turning two.

Bendigo Bank has strengthened its commitment to the town and hundreds of cupcakes created by Pomona Bakery were personally handed out to local businesses by staff and board members to celebrated the milestone.

To add to the excitement, the team took the opportunity to announce the branch is now open from 10am-4pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The branch is part of more than 320 Community Bank branches across the country.

Senior branch manager Simone Flavelle said the Pomona branch continues to fill a great local need as the town's only banking service, but also bringing a sense of unity to Pomona.

"I think any town able to provide residents, traders and community groups with an alternative, locally-owned banking option continues to be great thing in today's financial climate,” Ms Flavelle said.

"Bendigo Bank's commitment to Noosa through its Cooroy, Pomona and Tewantin Noosa Community Bank branches has already seen more than $1.1million given back to our communities, and we're just getting started.

"Our Pomona branch offers a full range of banking services - transaction and lending facilities, home loans, personal loans, business lending and credit cards.

"There's also opportunity to book in financial planning and business banking appointments, and having our own ATM remains a real plus for locals.”

Local word of mouth and award-winning customer service continues to draw great customer support of the branch, and the added excitement of Pomona having a real say in its own financial future.

"In 2017, we were delighted to deliver what the Pomona community asked for after the last of the big four banks left town,” she said.

"As Australia's fifth largest retail bank, we want Pomona's purpose-built expansion to continue to grow from strength to strength.

"We put our profits straight back into Noosa and the hinterland and I think locals are more aware of what we do and what sets us apart from our competitors.”

Ms Flavelle said the message is simple - the more support the Pomona branch receives, the more support will be given to the community.

"Every savings or investment account, every home or personal loan, every insurance policy, and every product or service we offer, means money can go back into the community.”

Drop in and see Ms Flavelle and her team or call 54851786.