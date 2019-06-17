Bendigo celebrates 15 years of fine service

IT HAS been 15 years since Tewantin decided it wanted its own bank and teamed up with community-minded lender Bendigo to help the town reap the rewards of a great investment.

Well-wishers were on hand to celebrate the birthday at Tewantin Noosa Bendigo Bank last Friday, on the same date it opened its doors in 2004.

More than $1.1 million has been given back to Noosa communities since then and Tewantin Noosa Community Bank manager Linda Oliver said the Community Bank model continued to be embraced by locals.

"It was such a fantastic opportunity to reflect on our 15 years in business in town and celebrate this community achievement,” Ms Oliver said at the cake-cutting.

"It was also special to celebrate with so many familiar faces.

"A lot of great work from a lot of people has gone into our success - particularly in the decision to create the bigger and better space we now occupy here.

"We're excited about what lies ahead for our Tewantin Noosa branch as well as our Cooroy and Pomona ones and will continue to live by the message 'bank with us and everyone benefits'.”