Menu
Login
Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights.
Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights. StudioBarcelona
Gardening

Berry tempting backyard delight

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
16th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

If home-grown, freshly picked blueberries sound tempting, then it's time to find a spot at your place for a blueberry bush or two.

Blueberries generally prefer warm days and cool nights but there are now varieties available to suit a range of climates (including warmer areas) such as Blueberry Burst.

Blueberries prefer an acidic, well-drained soil. In areas with alkaline soil (a pH higher than 7), applications of a soil acidifier liquid sulfur every month will help lower the soil pH.

Blueberries can also be grown very successfully in pots. Choose a good quality potting mix and a large 40-50cm diameter pot to give them enough room to grow.

Blueberries will benefit from regular applications of a complete plant food during spring.

angie thomas blueberries in my garden
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Salvos put on a community feed

    Salvos put on a community feed

    News Next CAMEO lunch happening this week and open to all

    Young students show off musical talent

    Young students show off musical talent

    News Hitting the right notes at a special performance

    Cooroy's power woman

    Cooroy's power woman

    News She's a born organiser

    NIFF set to be reel great

    NIFF set to be reel great

    News Film festival launch 2018 program

    Local Partners