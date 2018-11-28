Best and worst-dressed at the ARIAs

The ARIA Awards are upon us for another year, and what could possibly dampen the spirits of Australian music's brightest stars? Erm, how about the worst November Sydney storms in three decades?

Thankfully (or disappointingly, depending on your desire to watch celebs trudge along a wet red carpet like drowned rats) the once-in-a-generation torrential downpours have eased since this morning, and stars are starting to arrive on the red carpet at Sydney's The Star ahead of tonight's ceremony.

Homegrown country star Keith Urban's set to host the event, and he's bringing some serious star power to proceedings in the form of his wife, Nicole Kidman.

We'll see performances from the likes of homegrown boy band 5 Seconds Of Summer, visiting pop star Rita Ora and Hall of Fame inductee Kasey Chambers.

Also set to perform: Amy Shark, who tops the leaderboard with an incredible nine nominations. Expect her to go home with at least a few trophies tonight.

In the meantime, let's check out the red carpet:

Singer Montaigne turned up 2 years ago with “PEOPLE OVER PROFIT” written on her chest - this year it’s “STOP ADANI” on her cheeks. Picture: Getty

“For the rest of my life I will probably eject at least three loads out of my butt every week,” Montaigne said during her Best Breakthrough Artist speech 2 ARIAs ago. I’m still thinking about it. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Is Samantha Jade’s hair deliberately wet-look or did she just get caught in the rain? Answers on the back of a postcard please. Picture: Matrix.

Sarah Ellen’s smizing so hard she’s giving me a migraine. Picture: Getty

Barry Southgate, perfectly camouflaged against the media wall in case any apex predators are lurking. Picture: Getty

Vera Blue's tux situation is very much business on top, party on the bottom:

Vera Blue. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Havana Brown knows how to work a red carpet:

Havana Brown. Picture: MATRIX

Alex the Astronaut (note: not an actual astronaut) is a vision in velvet:

Alex the Astronaut. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Jess and Matt Price. I can never remember whether they’re married, or siblings, or both. Picture: Christian Gilles

Son of Richard, Christian (Prince) Wilkins and his partner Andrew Kelly. No, he doesn't have some sort of skin virus, those are actually Hello Kitty tatts all over his arms and face:

Son of Richard, Christian (Prince) Wilkins and his partner Andrew Kelly. Those are Hello Kitty tatts all over him. Picture: Matrix

I have a sudden craving for a Licorice Allsort. Picture: Matrix.

The Loop host (and rumoured new girlfriend of Dr Chris Brown) went for disco glam:

The Loop host (and rumoured new girlfriend of Dr Chris Brown), Liv Phyland. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty

Dj Helena Ellis is serving a real J-Lo turn of the century vibe:

Dj Helena Ellis serving a real J Lo turn of the century vibe. Picture: Christian Gilles

You might be asking why Beau Ryan's at the ARIAs, which means you forgot he once released a single with Justice Crew. I wish I'd forgotten.

You might be asking why Beau Ryan’s here, which means you forgot he once released a single with Justice Crew. I wish I’d forgotten. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

More to come …

