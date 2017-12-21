Menu
Best Christmas lights in Noosa

by Amber Macpherson

RESIDENTS of Noosa didn't disappoint with their Christmas light displays this year.

Many houses were decorated to the max in every town of Noosa, bringing joy to young and old.

Leah Marsden said it took her six weeks to set up her display at her house at 1 Pickering Ct, Tewantin.

"I do the front and the back, and I set up my front room like a Myer's window," Ms Marsden said.

"There's different themes around the house, there's snow, Santa, reindeer, seven dwarves.

"You can walk in to the back garden, anybody can come in."

 

Ms Marsden accepts donations for the Katie Rose Cottage for her display, but also just wants to spread some cheer every night.

"This is my 19th year of doing it," she said.

"It makes so many people happy. The biggest night is Christmas Eve."

Topics:  christmas lights christmas lights trail community cooroy noosa tewantin

