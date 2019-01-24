Best doggo friends to make you smile

THE saying goes that dogs are man's best friend.

When we put the call out for Noosa News readers to share photos of their four-legged friends, the snaps came thick and fast.

We are sharing the joy in print, so everyone can enjoy the silliness, cuteness and coolness of these pooches.

If you're looking for your own best friend, RSPCA Queensland is offering "mates rates” this weekend by slashing adoption fees by 25 per cent at its Animal Care Centre in Noosa.

The Mates Rates Sale , on January 26 and January 27, will also offer discounts of 25 per cent on products at RSPCA Op Shops, RSPCA School for Dogs and RSPCA World for Pets.

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said this weekend was the perfect opportunity for people to take the plunge if they had been considering adding a furry friend to the family.

"Our Pop Up Adoption event in Brisbane was incredibly successful, with 276 animals adopted in one day and hundreds of visitors attending the event,” Mr Beatty said.

"We saw kittens, puppies and even guinea pigs find loving homes, but there are still so many beautiful animals out there waiting to find their forever home.

"I encourage everyone who's interested in adopting to visit their closest RSPCA Queensland Adoption Centre this weekend,” he said.

Mr Beatty said people who already own a pet could still take advantage of the sale and support animal welfare through other discounts.

"Customers will receive 25 per cent off products instore and online at RSPCA World For Pets and RSPCA Op Shops,” he added.

"RSPCA School for Dogs will also be 25 per cent off if you book online at www.schoolfordogs.com.au and use the code SUMMER25.

"There are so many ways Queenslanders can help support our efforts to care for lost pets and injured wildlife.

"When purchasing from RSPCA-affiliated businesses, you can guarantee that all profits will go towards animal welfare and protection.”

RSPCA Animal Care Centre in Noosa is open from 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.