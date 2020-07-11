Best loved markets are back all spruced up

The Eumundi markets are back in business from today.

POSSIBLY Australia’s best loved markets are back open for business in Eumundi with a passion.

“We love our town so much!!!” the Eumundi Markets team declared on social media this morning.

“Thank you to the stallholders, loyal customers and the locals for all there support, and making this the best reopening,”

And to mark this remergence from a COVID-19 shutdown Julie’s the Cookie Ninja, described as an “absolute legend” marked the return with a special reopening cake.

Markets executive director Michelle Jones said her crew has “been extremely busy updating our beautiful market grounds in preparation for our reopening”.

The welcome back Eumundi Markets cake.

“Our iconic administration building has undergone a facelift and had a fresh new coat of pink paint, the garden beds have been replanted and our beautiful old railway building has also been given some much needed love.

She said the markets made the decision to remain closed until Health Department regulations “allow us to safely implement COVID-19 restrictions to a standard that we feel is achievable”.

“This is to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff, stallholders, visitors, and local community.”

Those flocking back today will notice improvements to “our wonderful, fig tree lined market grounds”.