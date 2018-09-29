Best of British on show this Sunday

CLASSIC CARS: Mike Rider (right) is joined by Kerri Wright from Bendigo Bank, Kate Rider, Lyn McLeod and Peter Quinn.

HUNDREDS of motoring enthusiasts will drive into Noosa on Sunday.

The Noosa Classic Car Show will be celebrating its 30th year and has become east coast Australia's finest all-makes car show.

More than 200 of the most beautiful and timeless vehicles worth more than $10 million will assemble in Noosa Lions Park for all to enjoy.

Getting the show off to a flying start this week were Noosa Beach Classic Car Club members Peter Quinn, Lyn McLeod and Kate and Mike Rider.

As proud owners of a beautiful red Lotus Exige, yellow MGB 1979 MK2 Roadster and gold Lotus Elise, the passionate car club members were keen to invite Kerri Wright from the Tewantin Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank for a spin to feel the wind through her hair.

Bendigo Bank has been a major sponsor of the club and the Classic Car Show for many years and their relationship extends to sponsorship of the two annual Noosa hill climbs.

"We love working with the club and we're proud to call them customers of our Community Bank branch. Sitting in that MGB today was a wonderful feeling and so typical of the gorgeous cars presented by each of the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club members.”

Club president, Mike Rider said this year's show is going to be extra special with the celebration of this 30th instalment.

"All our members are very excited about this milestone event. We couldn't do it with them and our valued sponsors. I'm thrilled Bendigo Bank and our other sponsors will help us bring these beautiful cars and their proud owners to a whole new audience next Sunday,” Mike said.

The Classic Car Show is open to all makes and vintages and will feature all British Marques. Gates open at 8.30am on Sunday and entry to the show is $10. Children under 14 years are free and there will be a courtesy bus to and from The J on the day by gold coin donation. Proceeds from the event will go to the Sunshine Coast Prostate Cancer Support Group and other local charities.

For further information, go to www.noosacarclub. com.au.