Best of Noosa: Nominate the Best Brunch now

by Matt Preston
15th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

 

Brunch with friends on a lazy weekend morning has to be one of life's simple pleasures. But where do you choose to have yours?

Perhaps you stick with the classic avocado on toast with a wedge of lemon, or maybe you prefer a layered acai bowl packed with health and vitality.

For me? Well, I am partial to a fritter stack with bacon and a perfect poached egg, or perhaps smoked salmon with creamy scrambled eggs and dill, and then there's the joy of bacon and eggs in a roll or with the full catastrophe...

Along with Delicious and your local newspaper, this month I'm looking for your favourite brunch spot.

Nominate your best brunch local today and maybe see it as a sign to book in for this weekend?

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Brunch in Noosa.

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, March 18, and will be taken from comments on this post. Finalists will then be listed in an online poll on Thursday, March 18, for subscribers to vote for the winner. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, March 29.

