Best 'worst experience' you'll ever have

FAWLTY Towers was an exceptional comedy written by the talented duo John Cleese and Connie Booth.

The television series was a smash hit that left audiences wishing they could be part of Sybil and Basil's unique dining experience.

Well, people need wish no longer - Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is here.

This astounding show has been running for more than 20 years. Born in Brisbane in 1997, Faulty Towers the Dining Experience has only continued to grow with time.

It has now become a hit show, with the crew globetrotting across some 20 countries.

From the minute you set foot in the venue this immersive show instantly transports you into the infamous Faulty Restaurant. Enjoy that mad antics of Basil, Sybil, and Manuel from your seat at they trip and stumble their way around you, serving a delicious 3 course meal.

There are a handful of tickets still available for Saturday from 7.30pm at Tewantin Noosa RSL. Tickets are $55 for members, $65 non-members.

Ticket includes a three- course meal and two hours of entertainment. Tickets can be bought via Dial-n-Charge on 54471766.