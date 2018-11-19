Better backpackers' coming

NEW: A 122-bed backpacker hostel is expected to be approved on this site at 16 Mary St, Noosaville.

NEW: A 122-bed backpacker hostel is expected to be approved on this site at 16 Mary St, Noosaville. Alan Lander

NOT only is Noosa getting more backpacker-style accommodation to meet burgeoning demand - it'salso getting better quality.

Two developments are on the cards for council approval: one, a brand-new 122-bed hostel in Noosaville's Mary St, the other an extension of an existing hostel at Pacific Ave in Sunshine Beach.

Both were expected to be approved at last Thursday's ordinary meeting following additional requested information to councillors, however the Mary St development was deferred until the next council roundfor minor adjustments to the applications' conditions.

The two applications, while including basic multiple-bed dormitories along the lines of standard backpacker living, also include larger suites for travellers who may either be looking for something moreprivate but still economically viable but alsofor older budget travellers, a sub-group of travellers that is growing in numbers.

The Mary St application, to be built on the site currently occupied by Smart Pups charity store and Classic Malibu, has been designed to fit well into the dominant architectural style of that part of Noosaville and includes a cafe and pool for its guests.

It will be operated by Bounce Hostel, which took out the Best Hostel in Australia Award in 2014 for its Sydney hostel, among other awards.

The Pacific Ave application is an increase in an existing backpackers' hostel, where it is adding a further 21 beds to its three-property quarters.