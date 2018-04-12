Menu
Login
David Hales, 38, of Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co is the new owner of Pat Rafter’s house. Picture: Eric Blaich.
David Hales, 38, of Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co is the new owner of Pat Rafter’s house. Picture: Eric Blaich.
Celebrity

Meet the new owner of Pat Rafter’s house

by Sophie Foster
12th Apr 2018 1:53 PM

A NOOSA resident who began a boutique burger chain has been revealed as the buyer of Pat Rafter's jawdropping Queensland beach house.

The man behind Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co paid $15.2m for the stunning Mediterranean-style luxury home - equivalent to about 1.4 million of his $11 classic burgers.

Tasmanian-born entrepreneur David Hales, 38, paid one of the highest prices the area has ever seen. His successes had previously spanned pizza and burger food businesses, restaurants and pubs in his birth state.

The “concrete” in the business refers to frozen custard offerings.
The “concrete” in the business refers to frozen custard offerings.

 

Pat Rafter and wife Laura had initially wanted $18m for the property.
Pat Rafter and wife Laura had initially wanted $18m for the property.

The business - which has a similar name to the infamous Betty's Beach Burgers that plied its trade in Noosa's main street from 1978 until several years ago - was reportedly named after his grandmother Betty Anderson and not Noosa legend Betty Wallace.

He told The Sunshine Coast Daily when he launched the business that it had "no association with Betty's Beach Burgers".

He continued "if I can be even half as successful as Betty Wallace and her burgers were, I would be more than happy".

Mediterranean white-on-white luxury was the theme here.
Mediterranean white-on-white luxury was the theme here.

And given he and wife Louise's newest digs on the beach plus the business' expansion plans, it's probably safe to say he's achieved that.

Mr Hales has seen his Betty's Burgers concept grow from the first outlet in Hastings Street to seven across South East Queensland including Newstead, Chermside, Surfers Paradise and Pacific Fair, one in Darling Harbour and one in Melbourne - and the firm has been flagging "more locations coming soon".

David Hales' offer for Pat Rafter’s beach house is equivalent to about 1.4 million of his classic burgers. Picture: Eric Blaich.
David Hales' offer for Pat Rafter’s beach house is equivalent to about 1.4 million of his classic burgers. Picture: Eric Blaich.
The Sunshine Beach home is one of the most stunning houses in an area where luxury properties are aplenty.
The Sunshine Beach home is one of the most stunning houses in an area where luxury properties are aplenty.
The home was custom built for Pat Rafter’s family.
The home was custom built for Pat Rafter’s family.
beach house bettys burgers david hales house noosa pat rafter property

Top Stories

    Breast cancer survivor a calendar girl

    Breast cancer survivor a calendar girl

    News Get checked: says Cooroy breast cancer survivor

    Funny Girl at Noosa Arts Theatre

    Funny Girl at Noosa Arts Theatre

    News Uplifting musical event starts April 18

    Mother's Day fun at Fusion Festival

    Mother's Day fun at Fusion Festival

    News Make a card for Mothers Day

    Winners Galore at Australian Body Art Festival 2018

    Winners Galore at Australian Body Art Festival 2018

    News Wild Things theme drew inspiration

    Local Partners