Beware the keyboard warrior

NOW the State Budget has been handed down, our office is in preparation for a fortnight of parliamentary Committee Estimates hearings at the end of the month.

These allow MPs to question ministers in more detail. As we all know, the devil is in the detail and much planning and forethought goes into this process.

For those who love to watch these hearings, or any parliamentary sitting, they are live streamed and can be accessed via www.parliament.qld.gov.au.

The Noosa community can be justifiably proud of the reputation and branding of our tourism industry. It is undeniable that being so "loved” leads to the need for planning and management of our home and its infrastructure, and this has been an ongoing effort for many years.

There is much work to be done, but in the meantime let's not lose sight of who we are, what we represent with warmth and passion, and continue singing Noosa's praises from the rooftop!

Our current newsletter provided a number of updates on what has been a 'complex' month. Flight paths, the decommissioned TAFE and click-bait headlines that ensured there was plenty of Facebook misinformation to deal with. As I write, a last- minute hitch with the TAFE site is being resolved, and we will update as more information comes to hand.

In among the many congratulations this issue is the wonderful example of collective "will” demonstrated in the Sunshine Butterflies "Our Backyard” journey.

Not without many challenges along the way, it is also heartening to know the work to effect changes to state policy has not only enabled this partnership to succeed, it will benefit many not-for-profits now and into the future.

Not a month goes by without continued advocacy on behalf of our community on cases such as Six Mile Bridge #7, increased rail options north of Nambour, and funding for organisations such as Katie Rose Hospice.

We regularly provide updates via Noosa 360 and in our monthly newsletter, and again I encourage residents to subscribe to avoid falling prey to the "keyboard warriors” who continue with much smoke and mirrors, distracting everyone from the task at hand.

Alternatively, contact our office if you have questions or concerns.

In closing, let's celebrate the lives of those that we have lost over this last month and beyond. Although incredibly sad for our families and communities, we and our lives have been greatly enriched through the sharing of pathways with these incredible people. Regardless of which set of beliefs you prescribe to, I'm sure we would all welcome the opportunity to see these loved ones again. Until then, let's treasure the memories and make them proud of our efforts.

Until next month when I can finally leave the Budget process behind.

Warmest regards, Sandy.