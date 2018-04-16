Beyonce battles through near-wardrobe malfunction

ALL eyes were on Beyonce's historic headline performance at Coachella, which made her ensuing wardrobe malfunction all the more noticeable.

However, with a little creative one-hand choreography, the performer kept it professional and allowed the show to go on.

Beyonce performs with the original members of Destiny’s Child Saturday during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Picture: AFP/ Kyle Grillot

As previously reported, Beyonce reunited with her original group, Destiny's Child, at the main event of the popular music festival. During her performance, which was streamed live, many fans noticed that one of the star's five outfit changes during her performance took a turn for the worse.

While dancing with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her camouflage bodysuit with thigh-high boots started to slip at the top, prompting Beyonce to hold the strap with one hand to prevent unwanted exposure as she continued her set.

Beyonce performs with Destiny’s Child.

Later, fans noticed that the same outfit gave her the same issue during her dance-off with sister Solange. In addition, one of her knee-high boots slipped down to her ankle. Needless to say, Twitter users noticed the slip and reacted with nothing but admiration for Beyonce's ability to continue on.

Beyonce dancing her boots down AND preventing a wardrobe malfunction. HOT DAMN. — Liz Dwyer (@losangelista) April 15, 2018

I will never be over Beyoncé doing the entire Get Me Bodied extended dance break while simultaneously fighting off a wardrobe malfunction — LW (@lindseyweber) April 15, 2018

Other users were quick to joke that the person responsible for her attire was likely in some serious hot water for the onstage mix up.

Good morning to everyone except the personal responsible for Beyoncé’s wardrobe malfunction. — Django Jane (@Lupituuuh) April 15, 2018

That leotard strap is annoying Beyoncé. Whoever’s on wardrobe is hearing it from Blue Ivy right now — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) April 15, 2018

According to People, designer Olivier Rousteing made all five of her looks in collaboration with Beyonce, her stylist Marni Senofonte and the rest of her team.

This article was originally published on Fox News and is reproduced with permission.