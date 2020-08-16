Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rafiki pictured at his Woombye home.
Rafiki pictured at his Woombye home.
Pets & Animals

‘Beyond generous:’ $4k donation to help bring best friend home

lucy rutherford
16th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A generous donation from a complete stranger has increased the reward for the return of one man’s best friend to a gobsmacking $5000.

Jared Bushell’s six-year-old shar pei Rafiki went missing from his West Woombye home on June 3.

Despite search parties, a Facebook campaign, pet psychics and an original $1000 reward for the safe return of Rafiki, he has still not been found.

Mr Bushell said he was absolutely blown away when Sydney man and fellow dog lover, Ali called him to say he was going to donate $4000 to add to Rafiki’s reward.

Generous stranger’s massive reward to find missing dog

Desperate search to find man’s ‘priceless’ best friend

“I couldn’t believe it because he’s a complete stranger,” Mr Bushell said.

“It absolutely blew my mind and completely restored my faith in my humanity.

“It was beyond generous.”

Mr Bushell said he has gotten promising leads from a few people who believe they may have sighted Rafiki in Gympie.

He believes the dogwas stolen.

“The last few leads fizzled out so I don’t want to get my hopes up,” he said

“What’s killing me is that we don’t have an answer - like if we knew he was gone, we’d get on with it.

“People have said ‘why don’t you just get another dog?’ and you know they just don’t understand.”

Mr Bushell said he has been feeling absolutely lost without his best mate to help him through life.

“I’ve battled with depression and that dog has helped me through everything,” he said.

“He is my best mate, I don’t have a massive group of friends it’s pretty much just been me and the dog.

“I know he’s alive, I’ve just got that feeling.”

Mr Bushell, whose sister Lindsay is running the social media campaign, said he couldn’t believe how many people had been willing to help with the search.

To follow the search for Rafiki visit Let’s Find Rafiki Facebook page.

If you know of Rafiki’s whereabouts contact Jared Bushell on 0451922893.

Mr Bushell said there would be no questions if Rafiki was returned.

Rafiki went missing in June.
Rafiki went missing in June.
missing dogs reward money
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fired up for Cooroy’s school Origin

        Premium Content Fired up for Cooroy’s school Origin

        News Noosa District High hosted a footy colours themed free dress day fundraiser in so students and teachers could support local fire services.

        IN PHOTOS: Women frock up for a cause at Mayor’s Luncheon

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Women frock up for a cause at Mayor’s Luncheon

        Community Mayor's Luncheon raises funds for homeless women on the Coast

        Talking wine with Kim McCosker: Travis Schultz

        Premium Content Talking wine with Kim McCosker: Travis Schultz

        Food & Entertainment She may be renowned for her ability to design recipes that simplify life in the...

        10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Community Looking for something to do with the family this weekend?