‘Beyond generous:’ $4k donation to help bring best friend home

A generous donation from a complete stranger has increased the reward for the return of one man’s best friend to a gobsmacking $5000.

Jared Bushell’s six-year-old shar pei Rafiki went missing from his West Woombye home on June 3.

Despite search parties, a Facebook campaign, pet psychics and an original $1000 reward for the safe return of Rafiki, he has still not been found.

Mr Bushell said he was absolutely blown away when Sydney man and fellow dog lover, Ali called him to say he was going to donate $4000 to add to Rafiki’s reward.

“I couldn’t believe it because he’s a complete stranger,” Mr Bushell said.

“It absolutely blew my mind and completely restored my faith in my humanity.

“It was beyond generous.”

Mr Bushell said he has gotten promising leads from a few people who believe they may have sighted Rafiki in Gympie.

He believes the dogwas stolen.

“The last few leads fizzled out so I don’t want to get my hopes up,” he said

“What’s killing me is that we don’t have an answer - like if we knew he was gone, we’d get on with it.

“People have said ‘why don’t you just get another dog?’ and you know they just don’t understand.”

Mr Bushell said he has been feeling absolutely lost without his best mate to help him through life.

“I’ve battled with depression and that dog has helped me through everything,” he said.

“He is my best mate, I don’t have a massive group of friends it’s pretty much just been me and the dog.

“I know he’s alive, I’ve just got that feeling.”

Mr Bushell, whose sister Lindsay is running the social media campaign, said he couldn’t believe how many people had been willing to help with the search.

To follow the search for Rafiki visit Let’s Find Rafiki Facebook page.

If you know of Rafiki’s whereabouts contact Jared Bushell on 0451922893.

Mr Bushell said there would be no questions if Rafiki was returned.