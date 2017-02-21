Council calls on Feds to fund $10m digital game-changer

NEW LOOK: The proposed digital hub in Peregian Beach in stage 1.

HAVING already secured $1 million in state funding to help pay for its Rufous St Master Plan project in Peregian, Noosa Council will now hit up the Federal Government for $4 million.

Councillors have agreed to apply for Building Better Regions program for a project that will be worth more than $10 million when it is complete.

Council community services director Alan "Fox" Rogers is to submit a $2 million funding application in the next council budget for the construction of the digital hub component.

This is on top of the $2,045,939 already allocated for the hub design and construction, as well civil works. Mr Rogers said $1 million has been funded already by a state grant.

The total estimated cost to construct the approved master plan is $9 million, excluding land purchase and design costs.

"There is currently considerable interest in the IT industry in locating business at the digital hub," Mr Rogers said.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said this grant opportunity may help deliver in "a more rapid time frame" the community's wish for a better-sited community house.

He said this would see it sited among the other community groups and "fast-track their hopes for landscaped open space".

Cr Frank Pardon said it was a "no-brainer" for the council to seek a $4 million coup out of the Federal Government and would allow them to do stage two "virtually on top of stage one".

"The IT industry is coming out of the woodwork - I'm just amazed.

"It's (the hub) just a great investment for Noosa," he said.

Cr Brian Stockwell said "this facility at full development will build a better region".

He said it will encourage IT people to the region, who want to live a great lifestyle of "surf during the day and work on their computers at night to reach out to international businesses that Peregian's one of the number-one spots".