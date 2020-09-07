Bidding war: $6.3 million buys Little Cove gem

This exclusive Little Cove apartment has just sold for $6.3 million

This exclusive Little Cove apartment has just sold for $6.3 million

Noosa's prestige property has once again shown how impervious it is to market slow downs or reversals as an apartment in prestigious Little Cove sold on Saturday at auction for $6.3 million.

There was no shortage of interest in number 1/24 Little Cove. The luxury

three bedroom, three bathroom property with view over Laguna Bay saw eight buyers lodge 38 bids.

Luxury Noosa waterfront property sells for $10 million

Nic Hunter from Tom Offermann Real Estate handled the sale and said there was a strong opening bid of $4.8 million, setting the pace on the sun-drenched balcony just 30m from Little Cove beach.

A piece of Little Cove luxury.

"Bidding cards were waving all over the place and didn't slow down until the $6 million milestone was reached," Mr Hunter said.

He said there were multiple interstate phone bidders with the successful buyer from Victoria.

"The location is world class" Mr Hunter said.

"Prestigious Little Cove is where the ocean meets rainforest albeit the world-famous 477-hectare Noosa National Park, with its walking trails and world recognised surfing reserve."

He said it is just a stroll away from Hastings St with its boutiques, art galleries and leading restaurants and cafes overlooking Noosa Main Beach.

Agency principal Tom Offermann remains upbeat about the Noosa market's resilience to the pandemic downturns experienced elsewhere.

This Little Cover luxury apartment was in hot demand.

"This sale capped off another very successful week for his team with a string of high-value sales which included two breaking $10 million," he said.

"(Saturday's) auction highlights how much confidence there is in the Noosa market, especially when you consider that seven other buyers with over $5 million to invest have walked away empty-handed," Mr Offermann said.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY: